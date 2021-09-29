Manhattan High School, Topeka orchestra getting back to ‘normal’ events since pre-pandemic

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Local homecoming preparations are underway and looking to bounce back after a year without many of the beloved traditions because of the pandemic.

It’s not just high schools bringing back homecoming; the Topeka Symphony Orchestra will perform at White Auditorium on Washburn’s campus Saturday, October 2 with the themed performance ‘Homecoming Dance.’

Last season they dealt with limited audiences and smaller performances but are excited for a season that looks a lot more normal for attendees. Still, as a precaution, they are asking all guests to wear a mask.

Over in the Little Apple, officials at Manhattan High School are also preparing for a more normal homecoming dance this year. In fact, it’s the first one back since the start of the pandemic.

Principal Michael Dorst said more than 500 students are expected at the dance this year. As a Covid-19 precaution, any date a student brings is required to either provide a negative COVID test or show proof of vaccination beforehand.

“What we don’t know is our outside guests,” Dorst said. “You know, it can be a range of anybody within the state and sometimes people even bring family friends from out of state. So this is a way that not only we can keep them safe, but that we can keep our own students safe.”

Dorst said students are excited the district is putting on the dance this year, while a few have voiced some concern about the rules for outside dates.

The dance is Saturday, October 9 at Manhattan High School. Students have to wear masks, temperatures will be checked, and no food will be served.

