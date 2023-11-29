MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan has named a new interim public works director while it works through a ‘transition period.’

City manager Rob Fehr has officially appointed Lynden Lawson as Manhattan’s interim public works director, the city announced Wednesday. Lawrence will start work overseeing the city’s public works department on Friday, Dec. 1.

“It has been great having Lynden on board, assisting with our Public Works Department operations and administrative needs at a very busy time,” Fehr said in a statement. “His knowledge and experience in an interim director capacity will serve us well going forward.”

Lawson has been working as Manhattan’s interim public works administrator since Sept. 25. Before coming to Manhattan, he served as the public works deputy director for the City of Joplin for over a decade. He also spent 30 years serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I am truly honored to be selected as the Interim Director of Public Works for the City of Manhattan,” Lawson said in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for the people who live and work here and call Manhattan home. Manhattan reminds me a lot of Joplin and I am proud to serve this community, serve the employees I am working with, and help guide the Public Works Department through this transition period. Public service is an honor, and I am humbled by the faith the city manager has placed in me.”

As the director of public works, Lawson is tasked with planning and managing the entire department and its roughly $50 million yearly budget. The public works department handles community essentials like streets, storm drainage, flood protection, traffic control, public buildings and water and wastewater systems, according to the city.

