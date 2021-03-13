Manhattan holds annual St. Patrick’s Day parade for first time since pandemic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- The city of Manhattan held their annual St. Patrick’s Day parade running through the heart of Aggieville on Saturday.

The parade is a long-standing tradition for the Little Apple. In 2020, the parade was cancelled because of COVID-19.

“We just came out here to be a part of the community and just to come out on this rainy, but nice day and bring our dogs and just be outside,” Jennifer Stuart, a Manhattan resident, said.

Hundreds of people from the Manhattan community showed up even with some scattered rain showers.

“If it was pouring down rain I would not be here,” Stuart said.

But with a little bit of some “luck of the Irish,” the heavy rain held off throughout the morning allowing people to enjoy the festivities.

“We wanted to support local businesses in Manhattan and we were finally able to be around each other again so we were really excited to do that,” Bethany Sims, a Manhattan resident, said.

A year later, the community is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.