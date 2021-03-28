Manhattan holds flashlight vigil to speak out against anti-Asian violence

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Community members across Manhattan held a vigil at City Park to remember those who lost their lives after attacks on Asian run spas in Atlanta, but also to speak on anti-Asian violence.

“We have to start thinking about the words we use. Words matter,” said Kim Zito, chair of the Riley County Democratic Party.

For people of any race, words can hurt. Thinking before you speak is just one of the messages that community leaders are hoping to get across to the public.

“These jokes, they’re not funny. Just saying things like Kung-Flu it’s not a small thing,” Zito said.

The other message conveyed was having each others backs.

“I was really happy to see that people showed up because I think people get a little exclusive about I’m supporting black lives here but I don’t really know what’s going on with Asian and Pacific Islanders,” Teresa Parks, a co-founder of Black Live Matter in Manhattan said. I think we need to come together it was really important for people to show up.”

The goal was to shine a light on the bigger picture. The bigger picture being equality, and the idea of treating others equally despite differences.