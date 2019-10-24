Manhattan holds open meeting to get public input on future city plans

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan asked residents to give feedback on the future plans for Aggieville on Wednesday night at an open meeting.

One of the main talking points was a parking garage being built right beside the Rally House and the Burger King, which would free up about 500 parking spaces.

One Manhattan resident was thrilled with that idea.

“The parking garage is a phenomenal idea,” Luke Hannan, Manhattan resident said. “It’s going to be I think 500 additional parking spots, which is going to be such a space saver for the environment.”

Construction on the parking garage could start as soon as this upcoming summer.

The city is still hearing from the public about feedback on the future of Aggieville before they go in front of the city commission on November 26th.