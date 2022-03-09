MANHATTAN (KSNT) – An early morning fire destroyed a home in Manhattan causing $230,000 damage, according to Sam Dameron, Assistant Chief, with the Manhattan Fire Department

An early morning fire destroyed a home in Manhattan causing $230,000 damage (Courtesy Photo/Manhattan Fire Department)

Manhattan crews responded to a fire at 2112 Farmingdale Ct. at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday morning. The fire department said upon arrival, crews found the two-story home completely engulfed in flames.

The two-alarm fire took an hour and twenty minutes to contain, according to authorities. Six trucks and 17 firefighters were needed to completely put out the fire, including hot spots. Dameron reported no one was in the home at the time of the fire and the cost of the contents has not yet been determined.

An early morning fire on March 9, destroyed a home in Manhattan causing $230,000 damage (Courtesy Photo/Manhattan Fire Department)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.