MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Arson may have been the cause of a recent house fire in Manhattan.

A 28-year-old woman has been accused by the Riley County Police Department of setting fire to a house in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Ave. in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

Police list a 75-year-old woman as the victim of the incident. Firefighters were able to contain a small fire in a front room of the home within 10 minutes. No injuries were reported and a dog was saved from the house by firefighters.