MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Thursday, Feb. 24 that resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damage.

According to the MFD, fire crews were dispatched to 2087 College View Rd. at 9:09 p.m. on a report that a single-story house was on fire. After arriving on the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the front and roof of the building.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire, completed a search and controlled the fire within 20 minutes. The occupants of the building were able to safely evacuate on their own before the MFD arrived.

The estimated dollar loss to the house was $10,000 to contents and $40,000 to the structure. The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.