Manhattan house fire causes significant damages to attic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Manhattan Fire Department was called at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday evening on the report of a possible structure fire.

Crews arrived at 2030 College Heights Road to find a one-story home with smoke spewing from the attic. The fire was contained within 20 minutes.

The home was occupied by an adult and two children at the time of the fire. Damages are estimated at about $30,000 — $10,000 loss to the contents and a $20,000 loss to the structure.

The fire was caused by an accidental electrical malfunction.

No injuries were reported.