Manhattan Ice Rink ends a successful skating season Sunday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — People bundled up and headed over the Manhattan Ice Rink over the weekend to get their last bit of skating in as Sunday was the last open day of the season.

The rink was open starting in early December, and Manager Caylee Asebedo said the season was a success. The sessions were completely booked almost every day.

“We love our Manhattan community,” Asebedo said. “It’s awesome to see everyone follow our guidelines just to make sure this gets open. “We haven’t had any outbreaks here which has been amazing just because of our awesome staff cleaning and everyone following guidelines.”

The staff frequently cleaned areas, and mask wearing was required. The rink also only allowed a certain number of people to skate at a time.

The City of Manhattan is hopeful the rink will be able to reopen in December, Asebedo said.