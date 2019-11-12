Manhattan ice skating rink opens to the public

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Parks and Rec opened its ice skating rink to the public on Monday.

The rink, located at 1101 Poyntz Ave., is open seven days a week from 3-7 p.m. on the weekdays and 1-7 pm on the weekends.

It costs $3.50 for admission and that same price for skate rentals.

Officials with the parks and rec department said they can’t wait to see people on the ice again.

“I think a lot of people really wait for it, kind of like pools in the summer and then the ice rink in the winter,” said Sydni Baker, Aquatics Specialist. “So they’re just waiting for something fun to do in their after school hours, so they were all very excited.”

The rink will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. It will remain open until February 21st.