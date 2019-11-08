Manhattan indoor skating rink to open on Veteran’s Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Indoor ice skating is returning to Manhattan next week.

The rink at Wefald Pavillion in City Park will open at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. Active military ID cardholders and veterans will receive free skate rentals and admission on opening day.

For the first time, Manhattan Parks and Rec will be offering special events for families including contests; Santa; and buy-one, get-one skating.

Some other upcoming events include:

Ugly Sweater Skate on Dec. 14

Skate with Santa on Dec. 23

Cookies and Cocoa on Jan. 18

Groundhog Day Ice Skating on Feb. 2

Beginner and intermediate lessons are available for ages 4 and up at the Manhattan Ice Academy. Every session will be $40 per person. You can sign up online here.

General admission prices for adults and children are $3.50 and skate rentals are $3.50 per person. More information can be found here .