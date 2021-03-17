Manhattan, Lawrence could become ‘micropolitan’ areas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT/AP) – A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and congressmen is urging the federal government not to approve recommendations to remove 144 cities from the designation of metropolitan statistical areas.

In Kansas, Manhattan and Lawrence could be reclassified as a “micropolitan”, putting those cities at risk of losing some federal funding.

The federal government is contemplating raising the population criteria for core cities in metro areas from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents.

In 2017 the Census Bureau estimated Manhattan had a population of 54,832. According to the United States Census Bureau, Lawrence had an estimated population of 98,193.

Doing so would reclassify more than a third of the current 392 metro areas as micropolitan statistical areas.

Officials in some of the affected cities worry the change could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development since some housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs are directed specifically to metropolitan statistical areas.

“Adhering to this recommendation has the potential to harm communities across the nation, which we hope you take into account while considering these recommendations,” said the letter sent last week by eight U.S. senators and two U.S. representatives to the Office of Management and Budget.

The letter was signed by senators John Thune and Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven of North Dakota, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Deb Fischer of Nebraska, all Republicans, along with Arizona’s two Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly. Also signing were Republican Reps. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and Adrian Smith of Nebraska.

Statisticians who recommended changing the definition of a metro area said it’s long overdue, given the U.S. population has more than doubled since the 50,000-person threshold was introduced in 1950. Back then, about half of U.S. residents lived in metros; now, 86% do.

If approved, it wouldn’t take effect until 2023.