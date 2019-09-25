Manhattan looking into Fort Riley noise impact notice

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is looking into more measures letting homeowners know of the noise that ensues during the training of artillery at Fort Riley.

At the city commission meeting on Tuesday night, City of Manhattan Director of Community Development Eric Cattell spoke about the notice of potential impacts, which provides people in Riley County about the potential noise from Fort Riley.

He said this would allow realtors, buyers, and builders to be aware of noise impacts and where to find recommendations on how to attenuate. Some residents in Riley County still don’t think it’ll be enough.

“Well I think the army could take more measures to be good neighbors as I mentioned in the meeting,” Lynn Thomas, Riley County resident said. “Paying attention to atmospheric conditions because their report states what a big difference it makes depending on whether there is a low sky and what the clouds are like and other atmospheric conditions.”

City of Manhattan Mayor Mike Dodson said that Fort Riley has been very transparent about letting the public know when they will be testing their artillery and have even taken steps to keep their testing noise very limited.

A tentative schedule signing of notice by the mayor would be at the November 5th meeting.