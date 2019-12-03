Manhattan mall hosting many holiday-themed events

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Town Center is in full swing of holiday events and most of them are free to attend.

The mall has Christmas events every day until the big day, including pictures with Santa Claus until Christmas Eve.

There are also musical performances ranging from choirs to instrumental acts to acrobats. The music festival concludes on Dec. 21 when the Grinch will read Christmas stories.

The town center is ready for its busiest time of the year.

“So part of what we offer is an experience,” Jeff Sutton, Marketing Manager said. “You can come and shop but while you’re here there are a lot of cool things you can do.”

The mall also has its annual Santa Cares event on Sunday. You can find out more about that event and the mall holiday schedule HERE.