MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody following a report of an assault Thursday morning.

The Riley County Police Department reported via social media that Kobi Scroggins, 22, of Manhattan was taken into custody at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26 in the 1000 block of Quivera Cir. on several charges.

The RCPD received a report on the night of Jan. 25 that Scroggins had allegedly threatened a 19-year-old man of using a gun to harm him. It was also reported to police that Scroggings had allegedly cut the man on the arm with a knife on Jan. 20 and harmed a cat.

Scroggins is currently facing charges of: