MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody after making threats to police over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department reports that two officers were investigating a verbal argument between a man and a woman at noon on Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. The man pulled out a sharp object and threatened both officers at the scene.

Exzavien Hunter, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and taken to the Pottawatomie County Jail.