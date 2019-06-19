Manhattan man arrested for attempted murder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - A Manhattan man is in jail for attempted murder.

Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Riley County Police officers responded to a home in southwest Manhattan for a report of a past domestic altercation.

A 38-year-old woman said she was physically assaulted. After an investigation, police arrested 39-year-old Shawn Henderson of Manhattan.

Henderson is charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. His bond was set at $250,000.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSNT News will update with information as it becomes available.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.