Local News

Manhattan man arrested for attempted murder

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 07:33 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 07:33 AM CDT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - A Manhattan man is in jail for attempted murder. 

Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Riley County Police officers responded to a home in southwest Manhattan for a report of a past domestic altercation.

A 38-year-old woman said she was physically assaulted. After an investigation, police arrested 39-year-old Shawn Henderson of Manhattan. 

Henderson is charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. His bond was set at $250,000.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSNT News will update with information as it becomes available.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video