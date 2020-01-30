Manhattan man arrested for attempted murder

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in jail after shooting another man in southwest Manhattan Wednesday.

Jalen Gill, 18, of Manhattan was arrested in connection to the shooting that hurt a 28-year-old man. Gill faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, aggravated endangering a child x 3, aggravated assault, and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied building.

The victim was treated and released from Via Christi.

Gill is currently being held on a $150,000 bond in the Riley County Jail.