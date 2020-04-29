Manhattan man arrested for child abuse and other charges

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police officers arrested a 33-year-old man for domestic battery.

Riley County Police said Aaron Finch was arrested late Monday night for domestic battery, battery, domestic criminal damage to property, criminal damage to property and aggravated intimidation of a victim.

Officers listed a 41-year-old female and two juveniles as the victims. Finch was issued a total bond of $25,000.00.

