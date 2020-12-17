Manhattan man arrested in connection to murder of 2-year-old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of a 2-year-old, Riley County Police announced.

Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, officers responded to the report of a critically injured 2-year-old at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. RCPD said the child died later that day.

Gage Anderson, 21, of Manhattan was arrested Wednesday for first-degree murder and abuse of a child. According to RCPD, Anderson and the child shared a home.

He’s being held in the Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond.