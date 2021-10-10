Manhattan man arrested in connection to shooting

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A shooting stemming from a domestic situation Sunday has a Manhattan man behind bars, according to the Riley County Police Department.

Just after 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired from one car to another. Police said both cars were headed east on Fort Riley Boulevard near the Geary-Riley County line.

RCPD officers found the cars near the intersection of Miller Parkway and Fort Riley Boulevard. There, after finding a 33-year-old woman driving one of the cars with face injuries from glass shrapnel, emergency crews took her to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment.

Police said Torrey Sherard Lindsay, 37, of Manhattan was driving the other car involved and allegedly shot from his car to the woman’s car. He was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and is being held at the Riley County Jail without bond.