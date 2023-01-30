MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is facing numerous charges after allegedly kidnapping and holding a knife to a woman’s throat.

The Riley County Police Department reports that around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, it was called to the 700 block of Dondee Dr. on a domestic incident. Officers found a 28-year-old woman who told them that a 31-year-old man had hit her, broken her cell phone when she tried to call 911, barricaded the front door with a couch to prevent her from leaving and held a knife to her throat.

Police arrested Bryan Mosley, 31, of Manhattan was found at the scene and arrested on the following charges:

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated battery

Domestic battery

Criminal threat

Intimidation of a witness

Aggravated assault

Mosley is currently being held in the Riley County Jail on a bond of $80,000.