Manhattan man arrested on charges of raping, sodomizing 15-year-old girl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police released a Manhattan man Thursday after arresting him on nearly 20 sex offense charges, including rape and sodomy of a 15-year-old girl.

Alan Ingwersen, 67, of Manhattan, faces charges including:

Three counts of rape

Six counts of aggravated criminal sodomy

10 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Police arrested Ingwersen around 9 p.m. Wednesday, after filing a report for multiple sex offenses earlier that day. The 67-year-old suspect was issued a $250,000 bond and released from jail as of Thursday morning.

Riley County police said Ingwersen is known to the victim, and that they won’t release additional information at this time due to the nature of the crime reported.