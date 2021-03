MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A 29-year-old man is being charged for putting detergent in a fish tank, resulting in the death of all coral and fish inside.

Taylor Morris, 29, was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property, theft, and cruelty to animals.

Officers said a 39-year-old man was the victim of the crime. No reason was given for Morris’ actions.

Morris is being held at the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $6,000.