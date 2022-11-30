MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning.

A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department.

As he entered the road, police said he was hit by a 2013 Dodge Avenger heading north. The man’s caravan flipped on its side and trapped him for a short time. He was able to escape by breaking out the front window.

According to the Riley County Police Department, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The man was taken to Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan with chest pain.

He received a citation for failure to yield.