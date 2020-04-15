Manhattan man creates local online marketplaces during coronavirus pandemic

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT)– A Manhattan man is helping put money in people’s pockets and back into the Kansas economy during the coronavirus pandemic, with a website called Stay Home Kansas.

“The idea during all of this was to allow them all to make a little extra income on the side,” Bobby Sloan said, creator of Stay Home Kansas. “But also, that money gets filtered back into our local economy, which I think, is going to be pretty important moving forward.”

Bobby worked in California consulting start-up companies. He moved back to Kansas four years ago, doing the same thing for Kansas based start-ups.

Once the coronavirus pandemic hit, and people had to social distance and stay at home, he started thinking of ways he could help. So, he created a website.

“Stay Home Kansas, Topeka and Manhattan came to me and I didn’t hesitate,” Sloan said. “I spent all weekend building out the concept for it and building the brand. Launched it and it just took hold way faster than I expected it to. Now we’re here.”

Stay Home Kansas is an online marketplace where local sellers can sell their crafts. The webpage is the umbrella website for the whole state. Major cities like Topeka and Manhattan have their own page. Then, Kansas City, Wichita, Lawrence and Dodge City pages will follow soon after.

“People are amazing,” Sloan said. “And they create amazing things all the time. As hobbies, or for a living. But now more than ever, people have time to be able to create some of the great stuff.”

The site is now open for buyers to set up and understand how the marketplace works. Then people can shop locally while also helping the economy.

“Being able to help people out in whatever way you can, I think is a really cool thing,” Sloan said. “And we are all starting to recognize how important that is right now.”

Bobby said even once the stay at home orders are over, and we get back to normal, the website will go through some renovations. He plans to keep it around to continue to support local sellers.

