WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – State law enforcement says a Manhattan man is dead following a crash on K-148 Highway on Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports in its crash logs that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on K-148 at 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 25 five miles south of Hanover when the crash occurred. For unknown reasons, the Silverado went off the road to the east and overturned, coming to a rest on its roof.

The KHP said the driver and sole occupant of the Silverado, Nicholas A. Bennet, 39, of Manhattan, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

