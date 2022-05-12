MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 45-year-old man is in custody at the Riley County Jail facing aggravated kidnapping charges, among others, for an incident in 2020, according to the Riley County Police Department.

Antonio Cooper, 45, of Manhattan, was arrested and facing charges for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts each of criminal threat and aggravated assault for a crime that dates back to 2020, according to a release.

On Sept. 19, 2020, just before 4 p.m., police said they responded to a call where a woman reported Cooper forced her into a car then hit and threatened her with a gun, according to RCPD. This was in the 500 block of north Manhattan Ave.

Cooper was arrested on a warrant Wednesday and extradited to Riley County from a penitentiary in Florence, Colorado, according to police. He is being held on a $105,000 bond.