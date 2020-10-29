Manhattan man found dead during course of investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – During the course of an unknown investigation Riley County Police found a 21-year-old male dead at his residence.

Officers believed the man may have had information about the investigation and acquired a search warrant after being unable to make contact with the man.

Upon entering the residence, in the 2000 block of College Avenue, officers found the man deceased.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Riley County Police are not releasing any further information about what the investigation concerns.