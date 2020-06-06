Manhattan man found safe at home after friends report him missing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man in his 20s has been located after his friends thought he went missing and called on first responders for a water rescue on Friday night.

According to the Riley County Police Department, the issue was a miscommunication. Friends of the man told dispatch that he went missing after they went swimming at Pillsbury Crossing.

RCPD dispatch got the call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday. Riley county EMS, the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Rural Fire, and Wildlife and Parks all assisted in the search. About two hours later, the man was found safe at his home.

“Thank you to all the agencies who assisted in this search. We are thankful this was just confusion between friends and the man is safe,” said RCPD in a Facebook post.