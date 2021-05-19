Manhattan man fraudulently took $127,100 in COVID-19 business aid, prosecutors say

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege a Manhattan man defrauded a Wichita bank out of $127,100 in COVID-19 aid.

Clifford Townsend has been charged with two counts of bank fraud, two counts of making a false statement to a bank and two counts of money laundering. Prosecutors say he claimed on an application for Paycheck Protection Program money that his business had 15 employees. In reality, the company, Global Network Corp., did not have any employees.

Townsend allegedly used about $27,000 of the money to buy a BMW and wired $80,000 into a brokerage account in the name of the business. Townsend’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday.