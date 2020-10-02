Manhattan man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in the 4600 block of Freeman Road in Manhattan.

The Riley County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call on Wednesday at approximately 7:45 p.m. from a man stating a family member discharged a firearm and was threatening to shoot the caller.

Manhattan officers arrived on scene and determined the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

A Mental Health Co-Responder was requested and arrived around 9 p.m. At that time, the public was notified to avoid the area.

Riley County EMS, the RCPD Emergency Response Unit, and representatives from Fort Riley responded to the scene.

According to police, crisis negotiators spoke with the man in attempts to peacefully resolve the incident.

A little after midnight it was determined the situation had deescalated and emergency responders began leaving the scene.

At 12:32 a.m., an officer still on scene reported the suspect fired his weapon again, prompting another police response.

At 1:00 a.m., officers left the immediate scene for a second time in an effort to deescalate the situation, but remained in the area to ensure the safety of others, including representatives from Fort Riley that stayed on scene to continue assisting us in our efforts to safely resolve the incident for all involved.

At 1:38 a.m. the suspect threatened the family member with his weapon again. Two RCPD officers then shot at the suspect.

The 41-year-old man was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan then life-flighted to Topeka for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Per department policy, the two officers directly involved have been placed on administrative leave. To ensure transparency and an impartial investigation, the Lawrence Police Department will be the lead agency investigating the case.