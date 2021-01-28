Manhattan man receives worldwide record for largest Chiefs related memorabilia collection

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is getting international recognition for having the largest Kansas City Chiefs related memorabilia collection.

KSNT News first featured Curt Herrman’s story back in October. He’s been collecting Chiefs memorabilia since Super Bowl IV when the Chiefs took home their first Super Bowl win. He was only eight-years-old at the time.

At the beginning of 2020, Herrman applied for his collection to be recognized by the Guinness World Records. He has yet to hear back, waiting for them to still certify his collection of 643 items and counting. While in the process of waiting, a different international record register took notice of his collection.

Curt Herrman’s official certificate from Official World Record

“There’s another one called Official World Records, and it’s based out of Spain,” Herrman said. “The one in Spain contacted me in October and said they had seen my application on the Guinness website. So they looked into it, they asked a lot of questions, and I sent a copy of my database. Three people verified it for me, and then on Monday the OWR came back and said, ‘congratulations. We’ve approved you for the world record.'”

Since he’s gotten national recognition, he’s had many people reach out to him to help contribute to his collection. He’s received gifts and donations to add to his collection from people wanting to find a good home for their Chiefs items.

Herrman said his ultimate goal is to have a Chiefs player, current or former, or Andy Reid or Lamar Hunt to see his collection.

For more information on his world record click here.