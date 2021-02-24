Manhattan man recognized as “Kansas King” for his weight loss success

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – John Green of Manhattan was recently crowned as the “TOPS Kansas King” for being the man who lost the most weight within the organization.

TOPS, or Take Off Pounds Sensibly, is a non-profit weight loss, education and support organization. They offer step-by-step guidance and support for people who are looking to start up their weight loss journeys.

John lost nearly 40 pounds through the organization and attributes a large part of his success to his strict following of the keto diet. He also exercised at least three times a week and was often accompanied by his wife.

“With exercise it’s always better to pair up with a partner,” Green said.

John’s weight loss journey began several years ago after undergoing double bypass heart surgery. He was also warned that he could develop diabetes if he didn’t change up his lifestyle.

“It’s not easy to give up doughnuts and Oreos, ice cream and pasta, also ketchup, brownies and Coca-Cola,” Green said. “But it’s easier than getting a heart stent and a bypass surgery.”

With his newfound title, and crown to go along with it, John is looking forward to carrying on as a mentor for others as they tackle their own weight loss journeys.

If you’d like to find out more about the TOPS organization or want to start your own weight loss journey, click here.