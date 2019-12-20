Manhattan man reflects on recovery after nearly fatal crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — A Manhattan man has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, almost nine months after a car crash nearly killed him.

In April, Drew Casper was a passenger in a car when the driver lost control and hit a wall at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka.

He suffered serious brain and spinal cord injuries.

One thing that motivated him throughout his recovery was his love for cars. He’s the curator for the Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan.

Now that he’s almost fully recovered from the crash, he’s glad to be back at the museum sharing his passion for cars with visitors.

“It’s sort of a final stepping stone in the road to recovery because now I am doing exactly what I was doing before,” said Casper. “So, This is a lot of fun and I enjoy it a lot.”

Getting to this point wasn’t easy.

After having to relearn some of the most basic physical and mental skills at Madonna Rehab Hospital in Nebraska, Casper made incredible progress.

But once he came home, he faced a new set of challenges.

“It was tough to sort of get back into the swing of things,” Casper said. “But, I think those first few months after Madonna were tough, just thinking and stuff and processing things.”

Just like he did before, Casper persevered and started to return to life as normal.

The staff members at Midwest Dream Car Collection are more than happy to have him back.

“Drew is just an awesome guy,” said Director of Vehicle Operations Doug Meloan. “Being able to have him back and doing the job he’s doing is just tremendous. It’s unbelievable and we’re just so very proud of him and the community loves him.”

Casper said it’s that community support along with his love for cars that keep him going.

“I’m gonna keep chugging forward and keep working hard,” said Casper.

For more information about the Midwest Dream Car Collection, click HERE.