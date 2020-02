MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man accused of raping a woman is going to prison.

A Riley County judge told KSNT News he sentenced Dexter Robinson to 10 years. Robinson is accused of pushing a 22-year-old woman inside her apartment and raping her in 2018.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify and arrest Robinson.

He was charged with rape, kidnapping and burglary.