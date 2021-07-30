Manhattan man stabbed trapped woman with fork, Riley County police say

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police arrested a man Friday afternoon that they say stabbed a woman and held her against her will.

Desie Chatfield, 41, of Manhattan, faces charges including aggravated battery and aggravated kidnapping stemming from the domestic incident. Chatfield prevented a 42-year-old woman from leaving a home Thursday after an argument. While keeping her in the residence, he stabbed her in the arm with a fork, according to the Riley County Police Department.

Riley County officers said they booked Chatfield into the Riley County Jail on a $150,000 bond.