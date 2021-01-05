Manhattan man waving gun at intersection arrested, charged with aggravated assault

A Manhattan man was arrested after waving a gun at motorists. (Courtesy Craig Hathaway)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after threatening several people with a firearm according to the Riley County Police Department.

Skylar Scheible, 30, was arrested in the 1100 block of Freemont in Manhattan Tuesday morning just before noon. Police reported that multiple victims claimed he threatened them with a gun.

Scheible is now confined to the Riley County Jail on $20,000 bond for assault and interference with a law enforcement officer.