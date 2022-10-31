Jancy Davis is being honored for her efforts in helping students in the Manhattan-Ogden school district.

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A math teacher from Manhattan was honored on Monday for her outstanding and impactful initiatives beyond the classroom.

Jancy Davis, a math teacher from the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 school district, is one of only eight K-State College of Education alumni across the sunflower state to be awarded a $5,000 community service stipend. Davis is a nationally board-certified math teacher at Manhattan High School who has developed after-hours math tutoring and assistance for students.

Davis offers international travel opportunities for her students during the summer. In the future, she plans to include pre-service teachers from the K-State College of Education, says USD 383. Their involvement is designed to provide the future teachers with a hands-on opportunity to plan and navigate the complexities of coordinating travel abroad.

Kansas State College of Education Dean Debbie Mercer says the funding will help Davis expand her community involvement in new ways. She says the program is not only impactful to the community, but also enhances K-State’s teacher preparation program by providing meaningful examples of community engagement.

“This was a highly competitive process,” Mercer said. “Your community is being served by an educator who stood out as a scholar and is now a shining star in the profession.”

The Today’s Teacher program was founded by College of Education philanthropists Lee and Barb Harris. It was inspired by the work of teachers for their communities and modeled after the Tomorrow’s Teacher scholarship program established in 1999. Tomorrow’s Teacher remains one of the college’s most prestigious programs. Davis received this four-year scholarship as an undergraduate student.

To learn more about the Today’s Teacher program and how to apply to it, click here.

