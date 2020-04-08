Manhattan mental health clinic transitions to video services

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Pawnee Mental Health Services has transitioned to treating its customers over video and by the phone.

This transition allows therapists to stay connected with the patients they already have and gives them an opportunity to adopt more patients who don’t want to leave their house.

By doing sessions over video, it also allows therapists to understand their patients more.

“Lots of times kids decorate the walls of their rooms, and that tells you a lot about their personalities,” Mental Health Services Supervisor Jurdene Coleman said. “You also might see whether a family is dealing with a stressful or chaotic living environment.”

During the pandemic, Pawnee wants to make sure its clients have a good support system outside of its services. Therapists encourage patients to reach out to as many people as they can in time of the crises.