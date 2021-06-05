Manhattan mother says she was contacted by educator arrested on child porn charges

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) — A Junction City man is in jail for sexual exploitation of a child after he was arrested Friday on reports of suspicious activity at a Manhattan pool.

“They received a report of a man acting suspiciously and he was unwanted at the pool itself,” Josh Kyle with the Riley County Police Department said.

31-year-old Aaron Zachry was at the Northview Park Pool on Friday, when police reported to the pool and conducted an investigation, leading to officers’ finding of nude photographs of minors on Zachry’s cell phone.

“He was playing with children. Picking them up and handling them,” Holly Marie, a mother at the pool said.

That’s when Holly Marie notified the front desk of Northview Park Pool, who then called the police. Holly Marie, whose identity KSNT News is protecting for her child’s safety, tells us that for her family, the story begins before the arrest.

Zachry was a paraprofessional at Northview Elementary, her son’s school. The educator tried adding Holly Marie as a friend on Facebook and she ignored it, but said he persisted and messaged her anyways.

“Telling me he wanted to keep in contact with him and watch him grow and that he would love to take him, my son and his friends, to the pool over the summer,” Holly Marie said.

The USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden district confirmed Zachry is a former paraprofessional at Northview Elementary School. A spokesperson for the district said Zachry worked in the district from 2018 through the end of the 2021 school year.

If any parents are concerned about their children or have evidence, they are encouraged to contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. You can also submit tips anonymously here.

The school district, USD 383, is working closely with the Riley County Police Department during this ongoing investigation.