Manhattan museum shows off local artist’s work

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Drawings, paintings, magazines, and books from the Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University show off a Kansas artist icon’s work on Tuesday.

The display is called A Cowboy Within by John Steuart Curry and will feature some of his best-known images of rural Kansas.

Some of those are isolated farms, religious gatherings and approaching storms.

Liz Seaton, the curator at the Beach Museum, thinks people both young and old will enjoy the exhibit.

“This exhibition is kind of something that represents some scholarship that I’ve been doing on Curry for several years and I’ve been working with students who contributed some of their ideas so that’s exciting for me and my collaborator Frank Owings who has been thinking of this idea for a long time,” Seaton said.

The Beach Museum will be holding a western themed kick-off event on September 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. which is free to the public.