Manhattan nonprofit makes “quarantine boxes” for people in isolation

Manhattan, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department is reporting more than 300 active coronavirus cases, and a local nonprofit is working to help the people that need to quarantine.

The Manhattan Soup Kitchen works to use food that normally would go to waste and give it to people in the community. In November, they started making “quarantine boxes” for people in isolation.

“Items like peanut butter and jelly, there’s tortillas, there’s canned fruits and vegetables, there’s oatmeal and cereal,” said cofounder Shelly Williams.

The idea is the boxes will last a family of four, around seven days. The food is bought by Williams at Hy-Vee. Williams said it wasn’t on their original mission statement to do this, but after teaming up with the Riley County Health department, they’ve helped around 30 families.

“In an ideal world it wouldn’t be an issue but I think it’s the responsibility of people in the community to rise up to the occasion and really serve each other,” said Williams.

If you live in the Manhattan area and would like to receive a quarantine box, please send Julia Minnich with the health department an email at jminnich@rileycountyks.gov.