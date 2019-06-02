Manhattan officials end evacuation advisory

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Manhattan evacuation advisory ends

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - On Sunday afternoon Manhattan city officials announced that people who were told to evacuate from their homes can now return. There is a High Water Advisory in effect in the area now.

Officials suggested that people returning to their homes should take a look to identify any flood damage, especially in basements. If you do find any damage, they ask that you call (785)587-4536

The American Red Cross shelter is closing on Monday, June 3rd at 10 a.m. Red Cross will be assisting people with the transition back to their homes.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the current inflow into Tuttle Creek Lake is less than the present outflow, which remains at 30,000 cubic feet per second through the tubes. The lake level is currently 1135.24 and decreasing.

"While we have made great strides, that doesn't mean that our community is in the clear. Please, continue to stay informed," said Pat Collins, Riley County Emergency Management Director.

Emergency services plan to continue to monitor lake elevations and weather forecasts around the clock.