Manhattan-Ogden School Board gives approval to follow through with Juul lawsuit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan-Ogden School Board of Education gave the final approval to go through with a lawsuit against Juul.

The board voted 7-0 at its meeting Wednesday evening to file a lawsuit against the company that makes and sells electronic cigarettes and vaping products.

The goal of the lawsuit is to compensate the district and students for damages suffered as a result of the marketing and sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products.

Last month we told you Topeka Public Schools is also considering a lawsuit. The district has not made a decision on that yet.

The Blue Valley School District in Kansas City has already sued Juul. Olathe and Goddard School Districts have sued the company as well.