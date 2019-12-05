Manhattan-Ogden School Board gives approval to follow through with Juul lawsuit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan-Ogden School Board of Education gave the final approval to go through with a lawsuit against Juul.

The board voted 7-0 at its meeting Wednesday evening to file a lawsuit against the company that makes and sells electronic cigarettes and vaping products.

The goal of the lawsuit is to compensate the district and students for damages suffered as a result of the marketing and sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products.

Last month we told you Topeka Public Schools is also considering a lawsuit. The district has not made a decision on that yet.

The Blue Valley School District in Kansas City has already sued Juul. Olathe and Goddard School Districts have sued the company as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories