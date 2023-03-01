MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a series of safety scares at Manhattan public schools in recent weeks, school board members say they’re grateful Wednesday morning’s hoax call about a shooter at Manhattan High School West Campus was not real and everyone is safe.

Multiple active shooter calls deemed swatting in Kansas

Last month, the district had place three different schools on lockdown for various safety reasons. After Wednesday’s swatting call, a spokesman for the Riley County Police Department says officers were able to determine in a matter of minutes there was not an active shooter in the school.

At the Manhattan Public School’s Wednesday night board meeting, USD 383 School Board member Curt Herrman told 27 News that while its disheartening to deal with these safety concerns, he’s glad to see the district’s relationship with the Riley County Police Department work the way it should.

“At first, it was kind of hard to believe because, you know, to see them happen so quickly one right after the other, but like I say, we take everything seriously,” Herrman said. “Having RCPD as a partner is very critically important to our district.”

Click here for more Local News stories

Herrman says he’s is grateful for the year-round training between Manhattan High School and the Riley County Police Department because it helps everyone prepare for situations like this.