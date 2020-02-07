Manhattan-Ogden School District breaking ground on Oliver Brown Elementary School

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan-Ogden School District is celebrating the start of construction on a new elementary school.

Oliver Brown Elementary School will be located at 8747 Jackies Way near the corner of Junietta Avenue and Moody Road. The groundbreaking is Friday at 3:30 pm.

The $20.5 million project will be the first new elementary school the district has built in more than 20 years. Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said the school is being built in an area that is on the rise.

“The eastern portion of our district is probably the fastest growing area and it has been for the last ten years,” Reid said. “We’ve got a lot of growth out in this side of our district, but we don’t have any buildings so it was partially population.”

Reid says the school will house up to 475 students and will be a kindergarten through 5th grade school. Manhattan-Ogden is currently transitioning 6th grade students in to middle schools across the district.

The school is named for Oliver Brown, the namesake plaintiff in the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case. Reid said surviving members of the Brown family are planning to be at the school’s opening in August 2021.