Manhattan-Ogden school district names new elementary school after Brown v. Board plaintiff

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The new elementary school in the USD 383 district will be named after the plaintiff in the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Topeka Board of Education.

Oliver Brown Elementary School will be named after Oliver Brown, the father of Linda Brown who was forced to go to a school further from her neighborhood due to her race. Brown v. Board was a huge step to end segregation in Kansas.

USD 383 officials said the name promotes the district’s desire for diversity and recognizes a broken past of discrimination and segregation, while highlighting the hope and protection of children of color who benefited from Brown’s bold action.

“On behalf of my family, we are humbled by the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 plan to name a new elementary school for our patriarch Oliver Leon Brown,’ states Cheryl Brown Henderson, Founding President, Brown Foundation for Educational Equity, Excellence and Research.

Once the Board of Education approves the new school’s name, the district will develop another community process to decide on the mascot and colors of the new school.