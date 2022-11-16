MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade has announced his upcoming retirement.

USD 383 Director of Communications and School Safety Michele Jones confirms Wade will retire as of June 30, 2023.

Wade became the superintendent of USD 383 in 2016 after taking over for Bob Shannon. He had previously served as superintendent for the Marshalltown, Iowa School District since 2008. He also served as a middle school principal in Clay Center in the early 1990s.

Wade is a graduate of Kansas State University.